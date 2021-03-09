HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – In the last two days, Hartford police have responded to five different shootings, including one that was deadly.
Police are looking into two new, unrelated shootings that happened on Tuesday afternoon within hours of each other.
One happened on Russ Street, around 4:30 p.m., where a man was shot in the leg. The other happened on Enfield Street just before 2 p.m. where a man was shot in the ankle.
Both victims are expected to survive.
On Monday, a person was injured in a shooting on Adams Street.
RELATED: Man shot in the stomach in Hartford
A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the stomach by his father on Monday in Harford.
RELATED: Teen shot by father in early morning shooting
Hartford police are also investigating an overnight shooting that left a teen dead on Washington Street.
RELATED: Overnight shooting leaves teen dead in Hartford
Police say in response to the violence, they’re launching a new “shooting team” to focus on non-deadly shootings with the overall goal to curb gun violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.