HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police are an incident that left one victim seriously injured Tuesday night.
According to police, an incident occurred around 6:52 p.m. in the area of Park St and Wolcott St.
Police said it appears one victim is currently being treated at Hartford Hospital for a serious wound to the face.
It is not clear at this time if the injury is a result of gunfire; accident, or otherwise.
Police received no shot spotter activation.
