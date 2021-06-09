HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a homicide as well as an unrelated double shooting on Wednesday evening.
Police said the homicide happened on Sisson Avenue.
The double shooting took place on Kent Street. Minor injuries were reported in the shooting.
No additional details have been released at this time.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.