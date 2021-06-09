Sisson Ave Homicide

Sisson Avenue scene

 WFSB

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a homicide as well as an unrelated double shooting on Wednesday evening.

Police said the homicide happened on Sisson Avenue.

The double shooting took place on Kent Street. Minor injuries were reported in the shooting.

No additional details have been released at this time.

