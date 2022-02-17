HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating a homicide on Franklin Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Police say they received a shot spotter activation around 1 p.m.
When officers arrived they found an unconscious male on the sidewalk.
Police say the man was coming out of a barbershop when he was ambushed.
Shots were fired from inside a car that was driving by.
"The gunfire came from a vehicle that was clearly waiting for him. This was a clearly targeted attack," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert with Hartford police.
Authorities say there are cameras in the area and the victim and the suspect knew each other.
The male victim was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
Hartford police say it is the fourth homicide of 2022.
The male victim has not been identified by authorities.
Franklin Avenue will be closed for an extended period of time between Adelaide Street and Barker Street.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
