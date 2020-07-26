HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating a homicide Sunday night.
Police say the investigation is underway at 784 Asylum Avenue.
An adult male victim was located inside the residence and a person of interest is with investigators, police said.
Police say more information will be released as it comes available.
Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.