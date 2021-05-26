HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Wednesday evening.
Police said officers are responding to the area of Sigourney Street for the investigation.
Limited details have been released at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
