HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Mather Street in Hartford is shut down due to an ongoing police investigation.
Police say they are investigating a homicide.
There are three victims and one if them is a homicide, said Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert with Hartford police.
Police are expected to provide additional details as the investigation continues.
