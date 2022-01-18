Mather Street Hartford

Police have taped off part of Mather Street in Hartford as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say they are investigating a homicide. 

There are three victims and one if them is a homicide, said Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert with Hartford police.  

Police are expected to provide additional details as the investigation continues.

