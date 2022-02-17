HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating a homicide on Franklin Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Police say they received a shot spotter activation around 1 p.m.
When officers arrived they found an unconscious male on the sidewalk.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
"The gunfire came from a vehicle that was clearly waiting for him. This was a clearly targeted attack," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert with Hartford police.
Hartford police say it is the fourth homicide of 2022.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.