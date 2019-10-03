HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford Police Department member is under fire after an alleged social media post.
Hartford Police said the department was made aware of a member that used derogatory language in reference to the public in a social media post.
The department has started an investigation and said there are disciplinary consequences for any member of the department that violated their code of conduct.
Information about the social media post or member involved in the incident was not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.