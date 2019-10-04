HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford police officer is under investigation, accused of posting derogatory statements on social media.
Among those posts was profane language in reference to the public.
That officer in questions has been identified as Officer Jay Szepanski.
While authorities stress his alleged posts don’t represent the entire Hartford Police Department, residents in the capital city say this kind of behavior just isn’t right.
Multiple vulgar social media posts took a direct jab at the City of Hartford and its residents. Those posts by Szepanksi, who is now under investigation.
“That was a little much, especially when talking about the people of Hartford. You’d hope that a police officer would have more compassion our would want to care about us and take care of us,” said Timothy Quiroga of Hartford.
The Hartford police force said they’re aware of the derogatory language in reference to the public and those posts don’t reflect the work of the department.
Interim Chief of Hartford Police Jason Thody released a statement saying, “Public trust, faith, and police legitimacy are essential requirements to be an effective police officer. Making comments that tend to diminish officer-credibility, erode public truck, and bring discredit to the Department or to the officer can lead to an inability to police in the City.”
Thody also added, “Officers should be mindful that, while the Department supports legitimate expressions of free speech, such expressions are not without restrictions.”
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin also responded to those posts saying in part, “The vast, vast majority of our officers view the chance to serve our city as a privilege, and posts like this do a disservice to all the men and women of our department who work so hard to build and maintain relationships of trust, respect, and partnership.”
Szepanksi is no longer in his current role, pending the outcome of the investigation.
He has been re-assigned to the property room.
Channel 3 has reached out to the Hartford Police Union for a comment, but they have not yet responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.