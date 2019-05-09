HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police in Hartford were investigating a shooting in the city's North End Thursday night.
According to police, a man was shot while in the are of 380 Garden St.
Police said the man suffered at least 2 gunshot wounds. Officers said he was conscious and alert.
Major Crimes was called to assist in the investigation.
