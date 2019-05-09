Cops are investigating a shooting on Mather Street

Hartford Police are investigating a shooting in the city's North End Thursday night (WFSB). 

HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police in Hartford were investigating a shooting in the city's North End Thursday night. 

According to police, a man was shot while in the are of 380 Garden St. 

Police said the man suffered at least 2 gunshot wounds. Officers said he was conscious and alert. 

Major Crimes was called to assist in the investigation. 

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.