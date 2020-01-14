HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 20-year-old man is in serious, but stable condition following a shooting in Hartford late Monday night, according to Police.

The shooting happened on Winship Street around 10:45 p.m.

Major Crimes Division is conducting an investigation to determine what led to the shooting.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.