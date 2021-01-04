HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man was shot on Park Street Monday night.
According to police, officers were called to the scene near 454 Park St. after a Shot Spotter activation.
Minutes later, police were notified that a victim was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital.
Police said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back left shoulder area. His injury is considered non-life- threatening at this time.
Park Street will be closed from Washington Street to Wolcott Street for the time being. Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are en route to investigate.
