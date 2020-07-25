HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are turning to the public for assistance after a series of car break-ins on Friday.
According to Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero, officers responded to eight addresses in the area of Salem, Amherst, Arlington, and Freeman Streets during the morning hours to find that multiple vehicles had been broken into.
Police say that two parties were involved and may have been armed.
The suspects are believed to be operating a light-colored, late model Nissan.
Information on the vehicle's license plates has not been released yet and officials continue to review surveillance footage from the morning of the break-ins.
Residents in the area of where the break-ins occurred are asked to check their home surveillance footage to see if they captured video of the suspects or the vehicle.
Lt. Cicero adds that residents are asked to not approach the vehicle if they do come across it.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hartford Police TIPS line at 860-722-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.