HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Authorities are investigating three separate shootings that occurred in the capitol city Friday night.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says the first shooting happened on Henry Street around 9:45 p.m.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and a second victim was brought to Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The second shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 2006 Main Street.
Lt. Cicero stated that the victim, an adult male, was conscious and alert.
Officers responded to the area of 2280 Main Street about two and a half hours later to find an adult male that had been shot.
Lt. Cicero said that the victim in that incident was also conscious and alert.
It is unclear if any of these shootings are related.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.