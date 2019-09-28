HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning, officials say.
Police say the shooting happened in the area of of Broad Street and Ward Street.
According to police, an adult male victim was taken to Hartford Hospital via private vehicle.
The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown.
