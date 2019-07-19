HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting in Hartford on Friday morning.
Police said the incident spanned from Mountford Street to Crown Street on Julius Street.
Officers responded to the shooting around 1 a.m.
Three vehicles are involved in the investigation, according to Police.
A red sedan is inside an area that has been cordoned off by officers on scene. The vehicle has a bullet hole in its windshield.
Evidence markers have been placed at the crime scene near several vehicles.
A Police photographer is on scene documenting various pieces of evidence.
