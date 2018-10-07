HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police said they are investigating a stabbing and slashing that happened on Saturday evening.
Officers responded to 47 Mansfield Street on Saturday around 9:10 p.m. to a reported stabbing.
A male victim was located with superficial stab and slash wounds to his left arm, back of the neck, left ear and forehead.
The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital.
Doctors determined the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.
Lt. Paul Cicero said the victim and the suspect know each another.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is active and ongoing.
