HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating a suspicious death at a motel Sunday.
Police say the investigation is at the Super 8 Motel at 57 West Service Road.
Officers found a male in his 20s on the second floor of the motel Sunday morning suffering from facial trauma, officials said.
Police say the male was pronounced dead on scene.
Lieutenant Cicero says Major Crimes, C4, and the Crime Scene Division are on scene investigating.
Lt. Cicero said police are reviewing surveillance video at the motel as well as the surrounding area.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hartford Police tip line at 860-722-TIPS.
