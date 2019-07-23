HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning.
It happened in the area of 30 Meadow St., just before 11 a.m.
Police said the male victim is conscious and alert.
No word on a suspect at this time.
Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division continue to investigate.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
