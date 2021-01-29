HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating two separate homicides on Friday.
Police responded to Main Street for the report of a shooting around 9:12 p.m.
Officials said a man believed to be in his 20s was shot in the chest and pronounced dead.
Hartford police said 19 minutes later, at 9:31 p.m., a passing motorist flagged down an officer to report a shooting on Webster Street.
Officers responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man believed to be in his 20s was pronounced dead on the scene.
At this time, police do not believe the shootings are related.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Police have not released the victim's identifications at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
