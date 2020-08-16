HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are on scene investigating an untimely death on Flatbush Avenue.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says that a deceased party was located in the back of the Wal-Mart this morning around 10 and officials are on scene investigating.
The person's identity is not being released at this time and officials have not yet determined if this death is considered suspicious.
