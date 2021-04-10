HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police continue to investigate after a person was shot over the weekend.
It happened Saturday around 3 p.m. in the area of Garden Street.
The age and condition of the victim are not being released at this time.
Police continue to gather information and will release additional updates as the investigation goes on.
