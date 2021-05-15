HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating after at least one person was shot over the weekend.
It happened Saturday afternoon on Lawrence Street.
Police have not said what condition the victim is in.
Investigators continue to gather information on this incident.
