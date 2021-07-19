HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A murder investigation is underway in Hartford.
According to police, the homicide happened in the area of 25 Irving St.
When they arrived on the scene just after 7:45 a.m. on Monday, they found 21-year-old Brian Oliver of Hartford.
Oliver was the apparent victim of a gunshot and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said they didn't know what led up to the shooting.
Their major crimes division headed up the investigation.
No other details were released.
(1) comment
WHHHAAATTTTT, a shooting in Hartford
