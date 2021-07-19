According to police, the homicide happened in the area of 25 Irving St.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A murder investigation is underway in Hartford.

According to police, the homicide happened in the area of 25 Irving St.

When they arrived on the scene just after 7:45 a.m. on Monday, they found 21-year-old Brian Oliver of Hartford.

Oliver was the apparent victim of a gunshot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they didn't know what led up to the shooting.

Their major crimes division headed up the investigation.

No other details were released.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

pgmr
pgmr

WHHHAAATTTTT, a shooting in Hartford

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.