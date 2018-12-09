Hartford Police announced on Saturday afternoon they located an 84-year-old woman who went missing this afternoon.
Police said Christina Garcia left her home just before noon on Sunday without relaying information about where she was going to her daughter.
Police said Garcia was found safe on a CT Transit bus.
Garcia is described by police as a Latina woman who stands at 4’11’’ with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a white floral shirt, black dress pants, and black boots with a pink coat.
Those with information concerning Garcia’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Hartford Police at 860-757-4236.
