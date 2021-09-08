HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have made an arrest in a homicide case that happened back in 2018.
Police have arrested 27-year-old Vincent Etwaroo.
He's accused in the death of Randolph Paidama, who was shot and killed on Garden Street back on Aug. 20, 2018.
Through the course of the investigation, Etwaroo was identified as a suspect.
An arrest warrant was issued in June, and Etwaroo was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall service in Florida.
He was brought back to Connecticut on Sept. 3 and has been charged with murder.
He’s being held on a $900,000 bond.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
