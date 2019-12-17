HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have made an arrest following a homicide that happened in August.
What started out as a street robbery in the area of Main and Buckingham streets, led to the death of 53-year-old Julio Ruiz, of Hartford.
On Tuesday, police arrested 45-year-old Manuel Moran, of Willimantic.
He’s being charged with felony murder and first-degree robbery and is being held on a $1 million bond.
The incident happened on Aug. 19, when police found Ruiz unresponsive following reports of a street robbery.
He was taken to the hospital and later died on Sept. 5 of “complications following cardiac arrest during physical altercation in a person with hypertensive cardiovascular disease and chronic bronchial asthma.”
An investigation revealed that Ruiz had been placed in a headlock and was choked for up to two minutes while the suspect, Moran, allegedly held a knife to his throat.
According to police, Moran then stomped on the victim’s inhaler and stole items from him before fleeing the scene.
Moran was already in custody on unrelated charges when he was arrested for murder.
This marks the third homicide arrest made by Hartford police in just one week.
