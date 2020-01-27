HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of 2020.
On Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Yamil Rohena, of Hartford.
He accused of killing 27-year-old Kwadir Paris in a shooting that happened on Jan. 4 on Martin Street.
After the reported shooting, police spotted a crash on Albany Avenue at Vine Street.
When officers responded to the crash, it was discovered that the passenger had been shot. He was later identified as Paris, and was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police have charged Rohena with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal use of a firearm.
He is a convicted felon and was arrested for assault with a firearm in Hartford in November of 2016, police said. He was held on a $1 million bond.
