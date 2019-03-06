HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police have made an arrest in a 2002 cold case homicide.
The homicide took place on May 10, 2002 just before 9 p.m. on Center Street.
Harry Baez, 25, was shot and killed.
On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, police arrested James Raynor in connection to the shooting.
Raynor was in prison on an unrelated 2009 Hartford homicide, in which he was sentenced to 37 years in prison.
This case had been investigated by the Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division and then transferred to the Chief State’s Attorney Cold Case Unit in July of 2016.
Raynor has been charged with one count of murder in connection to the 2002 homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.