HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford have made an arrest after a person was shot Sunday morning.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says it happened in the area of 514 Garden Street.
Arriving officers located a woman that sustained a gunshot wound to the foot.
She was conscious and alert when she was transported to an area hospital.
Patrol units were able to locate the suspect that was reportedly involved in the incident a short time later.
Officers recovered a firearm from the suspect and placed him under arrest.
A list of charges weren't immediately available.
Hartford Police continue to investigate.
