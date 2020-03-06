HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have made an arrest from a stabbing at a Dollar General on Monday.
Police were called to a Dollar General store on Wethersfield Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday for the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, a victim was found suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. The victim reported he was standing in line at the register when the suspect cut the line and a short verbal altercation ensued between the two.
The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.
Police identified the suspect at Giovani Lopez, who was arrested on Friday morning.
Lopez was charged with first-degree assault and was arraigned on a $450,000 bond.
The victim underwent surgery and has been in recovery since the stabbing.
Just another reason to not go into the cesspool of Hartford. Summer should be very interesting.
