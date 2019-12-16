HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have made an arrest after years of investigating a double murder.
On Monday, police said they made an arrest in the murders of 21-year-old Ashley Spence and 19-year-old Cameron Mounds.
They were both shot and killed on June 21, 2016 on Enfield Street in Hartford.
Police have arrested Brandon Letman, of New Britain, who had initially been a person of interest. He and the victims were known to each other.
According to police, Letman is a convicted felon.
He was charged with two counts of murder, murder with special circumstances, first-degree assault, and criminal possession of a firearm.
He's being held on a $2 million bond.
Police said the Cold Case Unit does not stop working, and they are always looking for evidence and interviewing witnesses.
“This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everybody involved. We will continue to try and find justice for all the families involved. No matter what year, how long it takes,” said Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero.
Police also said they do not believe Ashley was an intended target.
