HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened last Friday.
The deadly shooting happened on Main Street and Mahl Avenue, shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Anthony Wright.
On Monday, Hartford police said they had arrested 27-year-old Antoine Keaton in connection with the deadly shooting.
He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.
A memorial was seen on Monday afternoon set up in the area of where the shooting happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.