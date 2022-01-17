HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened last July.
Police say the shooting happened in the area of Greenfield Street and Enfield Street on July 29, 2021 around 11:31 a.m.
An unresponsive male was then found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle involved in a crash near Greenfield Street and Oakland Terrace.
The male was later pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Gregory Hopkins, 34. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.
Authorities say Hopkins was located in Manchester on Friday and was taken into custody.
He was then taken to the Hartford Police Booking facility.
Police say Hopkins remains in custody with a $2.5 million bond.
