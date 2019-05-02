HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police said they made an arrest in the murder of a Windsor teen.
Isaiah Benitez, 22 of Hartford, has been charged in the murder of 16-year-old Felipe Lopez.
Lopez was found inside a car last week, having been shot several times.
He had crashed an unregistered car that he was driving last Wednesday morning on Albany Avenue in Hartford.
Benitez was arrested last week in connection with a double shooting that happened in March.
In that shooting, a female and male victim were found having been shot while on Kent Street.
He was being held on a $750,000 bond for that case, and has been given a $1.5 million bond for the murder charge.
He’s expected to face a judge on Friday.
Lopez was a student at the LP Wilson Community Center in Windsor.
Family members and friends have been asking how this happened and who is responsible.
“This shouldn’t happen to anyone’s kid," said Alma Lopez, Felipe Lopez's mother. "He was a baby. He was my baby.”
