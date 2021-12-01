HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police made an arrest following a shooting that happened Tuesday evening that left a man in critical condition.
It happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of the 500 block of Albany Avenue.
Officers had initially responded to the area after receiving a report that shots had been fired.
Investigators arrived to find a man that had been shot several times.
He is still being treated at an area hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.
On Wednesday, police arrested 22-year-old Jose Rodriguez, of Hartford, who is being held on a $1 million bond.
Rodriguez is being charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.
The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are still investigating this incident.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.
