HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police made an arrest following a shooting Thursday night.
Officers were called to the area of 2035 Main St. on the report of 34 shots having been fired.
Police seized two firearms and arrested the perpetrators.
Their names have not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.