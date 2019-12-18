HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have made a second arrest in the death of a grandmother.
On Oct. 24, officers responded to the area of 181 Westland Street where two groups of individuals were firing at each other in the street.
While attempting to flee the area, one of the cars, a stolen 2014 Kia Sorento, struck and killed 71-year-old Yvonne Smith prior to crashing.
Several suspects then fled on foot.
The driver of the Kia, a 16-year-old juvenile, was detained not far from the scene and charged with manslaughter, evading responsibility, and second-degree larceny.
On December 17, police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for his involvement in the shooting and death of Smith.
He was charged with first-degree manslaughter, conspiracy to commit assault, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
The names of the suspects have not been released due to their ages.
