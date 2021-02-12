HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have made two arrests in a homicide that happened the day after Christmas.
On Thursday, police arrested 33-year-old Brandon Batiste, of Springfield, MA, and 38-year-old Calvin Roberson, of Waterbury.
They are both charged in the death of 28-year-old Francisco Roman, of Chicopee, MA.
Back on the night of Dec. 26, 2020, police were called to the area of 114 Shultas Place for the report of a vehicle fire.
When crews arrived, the found Roman dead inside the car.
Roman had been reported missing before his body was found.
Both Batiste and Roberson were charged with kidnapping resulting in death, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and causing the death using a firearm.
The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division worked in conjunction with FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force, FBI’s Springfield Gang Task Force, Massachusetts State Police, Hampden County (Mass.) District Attorney’s Office, Chicopee Police Department and Springfield Police Department, with the assistance of the Waterbury Police Department and the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office.
