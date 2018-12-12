HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Families affected by gun violence met with Hartford Police with the goal of working together to solve open cases.
They sang together and they prayed together.
Members of the Hartford Police department joined hands with families who lost loved ones to murder. The meeting took place at the Northend Church of Christ.
Heartbreaking stories of loss were shared by many, including Henrietta Beckman whose son was killed in 2002.
“We have lost but we’re still here smiling, carrying on and that’s what our loved ones would want us to do,” said Beckman.
Janice Hill’s son was murdered in 2015.
“His murder was solved and I thank the Hartford police for that but there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about my son,” said Hill.
While many of these murders have been solved there are still some open cases and that was what the meeting was all about.
Police wanted the community to know that their loved one is not a number and they will continue to work tirelessly to bring their murderer to justice.
“I can tell you this there is nothing more a detective wants is to call you and say they handcuffed and arrested the person responsible for the murder of your loved ones,” said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford Police Department.
Members of the major crimes division of Hartford police received a round of applause.
While Reverend Henry Brown hit home the point that the community needs to come together and tell police what they know.
“The police department is out there fighting for you and I get tired of people saying, ‘what are the police doing?’ They’re working hard but they need our help to solve these crimes,” said Brown.
After the service, family members of murder victims had the opportunity to talk to detectives individually and get an update on their case.
Their loved ones may be gone, but they’re certainly not forgotten, not by their families and not by Hartford police.
“Before I leave this world, I want closure for my son,” said Delores Mitchell to Hartford police.
“We don’t throw in the towel. We don’t give up. You shouldn’t give up. You shouldn’t throw in the towel,” Cicero said to Mitchell.
Hartford police said there are actually some new developments in one of the cold cases in the city.
They’re hoping to make an arrest by the end of the week.
