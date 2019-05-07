WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford police officer was struck on the head with a baseball bat as he attempted to break up a fight, Windsor police said.
Police arrested 32-year-old, Danielson resident Rosa Milner and charged with Breach of Peace and Assault after police said a fight on Overlook Drive involving Milner broke out on Friday at about 7:40 p.m.
Police said Lt. Paul West attempted to stop the fight when he was struck on the head with a baseball bat by an unidentified suspect.
Lt. West was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Milner posted a $2,500 bond and will be arraigned in Enfield Superior Court on May 14th.
