HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crashed vehicle in Hartford is connected to a murder investigation, according to police.
Police said they were looking for a "suspect vehicle" that was related to the overnight homicide on Bedford Street.
Through the use of cameras, officers located the vehicle and tried to stop it. However, the driver fled and a pursuit was initiated.
Within minutes, it was over. Police said the driver crashed at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Sigourney Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Two people were taken into custody. They were not seriously hurt as a result of the crash. Police called them suspects, but did not charge them with the homicide. They said at this point, they will likely charge them with firearms charges because two guns were found in the vehicle.
Police confirmed earlier Wednesday morning that a shooting happened on Bedford Street. They were called around 2 a.m. to the scene.
They said two people were shot and one of them died.
The street was completely closed around 3 a.m.
Police have yet to identify the victim or any suspects.
