HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Less than a month after a Hartford police officer was shot at, the department released her body cam footage from the incident.

The shooting happened during the overnight hours of Oct. 26.

Around 1:30 a.m., Hartford police said an officer was conducting patrol in a parking lot on Main Street when a man walked up to her cruiser.

In the body cam footage, the officer is heard asking the suspect questions, including if he needs help.

She then tells him to take a seat on the hood of her cruiser, as she was requesting an ambulance to the scene, believing the man was intoxicated.

That’s when the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jose Cajigas, reportedly took out a gun and fired through the driver’s side window of the cruiser.

Shots are heard in the body cam footage, followed by the officer screaming.

Gunshots narrowly missed the officer, shattering her driver’s side window.

She quickly drove away to avoid further danger. She was ultimately taken to the hospital with cuts to her face.

Cajigas took off on foot, but responding officers were able to catch up and take him into custody.

Cajigas was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

He was also identified as a 'person of interest' in a Hartford homicide that happened on Spring Street the day before.

According to police, they were able to link a casing found in the officer's car to casings found at the scene of a murder on Spring Street, where a woman was found dead.

"This was an unprovoked attack on one of our officers that was trying to provide assistance to her attacker. It puts a spotlight on the dangers police officers face, even in some of the most routine situations. I am thankful that she showed bravery and quick-thinking to escape her attacker while keeping him in sight until her fellow officers could assist. All of the officers involved did an outstanding job in taking a dangerous individual into custody, making our community a safer place, and ensuring that all of our officers went home safe at the end of the shift,” Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said in a statement.