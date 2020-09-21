HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Body camera footage of a Hartford arrest is going viral.
Some say too much force was used during the arrest.
The body camera footage was released by Hartford police after a tense traffic stop on Blue Hills Avenue on Monday afternoon.
A woman was pulled over after police say her car was reported stolen.
Police try and figure out the situation while explaining to the woman what is happening.
“What is your cause for talking to me? I don’t have to talk to you. I’m not under arrest,” the woman tells police.
The tense situation explodes when the woman tries to leave the scene.
When she tries to leave the officer demands she gets out before she puts the car in reverse and starts backing up.
“No, it’s my car and it’s not stolen,” the woman told police.
Officers and eyewitnesses converged on the woman, encouraging her to put the car in park. After spending a minute and a half asking her to get out of the car, two officers pull her out.
The woman was arrested with at least three officers assisting the arrest. The body camera shows the woman on the ground, but eyewitness video gets a different angle of the arrest.
The eyewitness video reveals an officer’s knee may be on the woman’s head or neck area.
The woman could be heard yelling, “I can’t breathe.”
The unidentified woman was arrested and continue to protest all the way until she was taken to the cruiser. She was charged with interfering with police and reckless endangerment because there was a child in the car.
Both the woman and the child were not injured.
Hartford police later made a clarification that the car was never stolen, but it did make the list of “wanted vehicles’ because it was believed to have been involved in a shots-fired incident.
Police say the passenger in the woman’s car was the suspect in the shots-fired incident, but they only determined that after he left the scene.
Police are comment on the footage and deny a knee was used in force.
In a statement to Channel 3, the department writes, “It appears he has his knee over, hovering over her head area, which he then moves. The use of force in this incident will be reviewed by the Police Department, as is every use of force.”
The community reaction was quick. Hours after the arrest, about a dozen people protested outside police headquarters. They say de-escalation methods should have been used.
“Under no circumstance should five men put their hands on a woman and cover her like that,” said Cornell Lewis, community activist.
Police haven’t said if any of the officers involved are on leave, but this incident will continue to be investigated.
