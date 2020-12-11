HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person has died after being shot late Thursday night in Hartford.
The victim was identified as 46-year-old Marc Glover.
Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the shooting happened just before 9:15 p.m. in the area of Hollywood Street.
Initially, officers responded to the area after being notified of a ShotSpotter system activation.
First responders arrived to find an unresponsive party suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began administering what were described as life saving measures. However, Glover ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
This shooting remains under investigation by Hartford police.
