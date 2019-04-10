HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Documents detailing an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint made by a Hartford police officer have been released.
The report has taken months and many in the city have said it was long overdue.
A female officer’s complaint was made public in February after she said the department did little to nothing to help her.
The officer, Kelly Baerga, raised concerns about a sergeant’s behavior back in May 2018.
Baerga claims on multiple occasions, Sgt. Andrew Rodney made rude, inappropriate comments about her and her sexuality.
After months of investigating the claims, the Hartford Police Department agrees with Baerga.
Rodney is now facing three infractions, including using rude language or behavior toward and employee or a lower rank.
Lt. Paul West was also charged. Baerga initially went to West to report the behavior.
He's facing an infraction of failing to properly supervise and make proper notifications.
The fallout from this complaint has been massive, with some changes already happening when it comes to how the department handles sexual harassment complaints.
On Wednesday, Channel 3 learned the department alleges during its internal investigation, Baerga did not respond to multiple requests to be interviewed, which they said delayed their process.
"By then, she sough an attorney and as legal counsel if I wasn't there, I did not want her interviewed at that point. I said I would be present. No one has contacted me. This is the first call I've gotten from City Hall," said Attorney Cynthia Jennings, Baerga's spokesperson.
Channel 3 also learned Baerga has chosen to take time off from work.
She's being paid, but has not been working for weeks, possibly months.
"She lost so much weight, I did not recognize her. She is extremely stressed and to see the perpetrator on the steps behind Mayor Bronin as he was making his announcement speech, she just did not feel like there was going to be a fair investigation of her complaint," Jennings said.
Following Baerga’s complaint, another female officer also filed a complaint against a supervisor.
After Baerga’s complaint, and investigation was already underway, but Bronin asked for an independent investigation.
Meanwhile, both Rodney and West are still actively working at the police department.
They will have a hearing in May where discipline stemming from these charges could be doled out.
The punishments could be a suspension or a demotion.
Bronin released a statement about creating a culture of zero tolerance.
He says that means, "...fostering a culture free from harassment in the first place, where colleague don't tolerate it in each other, where supervisors don't tolerate it on their teams, and where nobody accepts it when they witness it. We are committed to building that kind of environment in every single department."
To read the full report click here.
Channel 3 will have a full report on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.
