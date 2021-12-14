HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in a double shooting on Hartford that happened on Monday.
Police identified the victims as Alicia Underwood, 20, and Deandre Faison, 19, both of Hartford.
Part of Fenwick Street remained closed Tuesday morning due to the ongoing investigation.
Police said the incident unfolded sometime Monday evening at a two-family home at 45 Fenwick St. They described the scene as "horrific."
Investigators ruled it as a homicide investigation.
A woman and a man were found dead inside the residence by a third party. Both had been shot.
"We believe that these two were targeted," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford police. "One is a female we believe to be in her 20s. The second is a male party we also believe to be in his 20s."
They were shot inside of the home.
Police said the nature of the victims' relationship is unclear. Only Faison was listed as living at the address.
However, they believe the two were targeted.
Police canvassed the neighborhood for surveillance video.
The case would mark the city's 34th and 35th homicides of the year for Hartford, if that's what the investigation concludes.
"It's sad anytime we've had a homicide," Boisvert said. "This has been a big year for homicide. Our crime has been down, our shootings are down quite a bit. Unfortunately, homicides, they're just not down this year. In fact, it's our only crime that's up."
While police have not found a murder weapon, they said there is no threat to the public.
"All I know is we have two deceased individuals. I can't rule out murder-suicide. I can't rule out double homicide. When we get in there with the search warrant, a lot of those things will be answered," Boisvert said.
That warrant was served Monday night. Investigators have been on the scene ever since.
Police asked witnesses to call them at 860-722-TIPS.
