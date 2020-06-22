The Hartford Police Department said it’s been getting about 200 complaints per day.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- Police in Hartford said they’re getting hundreds of calls about fireworks in the city.

The Hartford Police Department said it’s been getting about 200 complaints per day.

As the department continues to crack-down on the illegal activity, there’s a way people can report the noisy nuisance by calling or texting a line for fireworks complaints.

In a tweet about the complaints posted Monday morning, Hartford police wrote “those with PTSD, babies, children, elderly, and pets have to endure the late-night noise.”

They said people can call or text them to report fireworks in their neighborhood. There will also be specific officers working the overnight hours to respond to those calls and texts.

Residents can call 860-757-0000 or text 860-294-8233 to report the fireworks.

Police sought to remind people that fireworks for non-professional, non-licensed users are illegal in Connecticut.

Sparklers and fountains, which are technically not considered fireworks, may be sold; but, those can’t be used by or sold to people younger than 16 years old.

