HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police are searching for a man who was reported missing Saturday night.
Police are searching for 55-year-old Kevin Geathers.
According to police, Geathers was last seen near Laurel Street in Hartford.
Police say Geathers was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and a pair of gray sweatpants with ‘Ecko’ written on the pant leg.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Geathers.
Hartford Police are asking anyone with information to call the Hartford Police Department at (860) 757-4000.
